Score Hanes from just $8 Prime shipped during Amazon’s Flash Sale: T-shirts, sweatshirts, more

Amazon is having a Hanes Flash Sale that’s offering up to 50% off t-shirts, sweatshirts, pants, polos, shorts, and more from $8 Prime shipped. Prices are as marked. One of our top picks from this sale is the BeefyT Henley T-Shirt that’s currently marked down to $8 and originally sold for $26. This t-shirt will easily become a go-to in your wardrobe and it’s a new Amazon all-time low. It can be layered under vests or jackets this fall seamlessly and the henley design adds a stylish touch. Plus, you can choose from several color options and it pairs nicely with jeans, shorts, or joggers alike. Be sure to head below to find even more deals, or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

