Spigen’s new lockable 6-card Tintap MagSafe wallet with dual-sided magnets sees first deal at $32

We just spotted the very first deal on Spigen’s new Tintap MagFit+ lockable MagSafe wallet. Coming by way of the brand’s official Amazon storefront, you can score one down at $31.99 in either black or Dune Beige. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $35. Regularly $35, this is a brand new release seeing the very first deal we have tracked since it landed on Amazon less than a month ago. With a few interesting features up its sleeve, head below for more details on what to expect here.

The new Spigen Tintap wallet is first and foremost a hard shell MagSafe wallet that attaches to the back of your iPhone with the ability to safely stow three or more of your most important cards and some folded cash behind a lockable door. It features an onboard MagSafe array to accommodate this alongside a silicone covering to prevent it from scratching your device.

You’ll also notice the MagFit+ in the name here. That means, much like the brand’s new 3-in-1 + 1 MagSafe stand we just reviewed, it also provides a bonus additional magnetic pad. While it’s not for charging, it doesn’t allow you to stack additional MagSafe accessories on the back of the wallet when needs be – like a ring holder or kickstand, this kind of thing. While perhaps not a feature you’ll be using all-day, everyday, it is nice to have and is really just a bonus that doesn’t add any thickness to the carrying experince when it’s not in use.

Everything you need to know about the new Apple-certified Spigen ArcField MagFit+ charging stand is waiting in our hands-on Tested review from late last month.

Spigen Tintap MagFit+ lockable MagSafe wallet features:

Premium Slim Non-Slip MagSafe Wallet: Slim, yet rigid PC frame with silicone magnetic ring for non-slip MagSafe attachment securely stays on your iPhone

More with MagFit+: Easily attaches to MagSafe car mounts and MagSafe accessories with outer MagFit+ ring

Secure your Cards: Unique locking mechanism keeps your cards and cash from falling out with a simple tap

Plenty of Card Storage: Dune Beige and Black Tin Tap MagFit+ Wallet fits up to 5-6 cards while Frost Clear Tin Tap MagFit+ Wallet can store 7-8 cards

Check for Compatibility: Compatible with iPhone 12 or newer, Spigen MagFit accessories, and other MagSafe cases

