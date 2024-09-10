Amazon just knocked a straight up $400 off the new 512GB Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

The Discover Samsung Fall sale is indeed in full swing with notable price drops across a range of its latest gear all week. But Amazon just dropped the price on the 512GB Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 down to $1,619.99 shipped. This is a $2,020 mid-tier configuration for Samsung’s new flagship foldable seeing a deep $400 discount. And we aren’t talking about some gift card offer or a trade-in, this is a straight $400 cash discount on a brand new release that undercuts Samsung’s deal by a long shot.

This particular handset is on sale directly from Samsung at $1,900 right now, or $120 off, with up to $1,200 in trade-in credit. That’s a ton of potential credit, that’s for sure. If you have gear that can get the instant trade-in value up higher than $280, then it will definitely make more sense to go straight to Samsung, but if you don’t, Amazon’s deal is the best straight cash price drop we have tracked yet.

We found the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 to be a generally solid foldable choice, and it just got even sweeter with the $400 price drop.

The dual-screen setup unfurls to reveal what is essentially one giant display made up of the Dynamic AMOLED 2X 7.6-inch main screen and the 968 x 2376 (HD+) sub display. Alongside the (50.0 MP + 12.0 MP + 10.0 MP) rear camera and the 10MP cover cam, the S Pen-supported foldable comes loaded with AI features, from Circle to Search and Note Assist that “automatically creates shopping lists, organizes your notes and summarizes lengthy reads,” to all of the translation prowess Samsung has been pushing – “fluency in up to 16 languages with Interpreter with Galaxy AI; In FlexMode, phone displays translations on both sides of the screen for easy in-person conversation.”

Get a closer look at what to expect in our hands-in review.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 features:

Editing photos is even easier on the large screen of Galaxy Z Fold6; See more detail as you instantly fix imperfections, move and remove objects and enhance colors using AI smart tools like Generative Edit and more. Level up your screen and level up your gaming experience; Totally immerse yourself with Galaxy Z Fold6 thanks to a huge screen, a lightning-fast processor and incredibly realistic graphics. Edit, scroll and organize; Or chat, shop and stream — all at the same time on up to three windows; When it comes to viewing and doing more, Fold6 is built to handle more.

