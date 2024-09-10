Amazon Fossil Flash Sale takes up to 60% off watches, wallets, accessories from $20

The Amazon Fossil Flash Sale offers up to 60% off wallets, watches, accessories, more from $20. Prices are as marked. One of our top picks from this sale is the Coachman Leather Chronograph Watch that’s currently marked down to $112, and originally sold for $160. This leather watch will easily elevate any look and can be dressed up or down seamlessly. It has a classic buckle closure and large face to easily tell the time. The band has a trendy rugged design as well. Score even more deals by heading below, or you can check out our fashion guide here.

Our top picks include:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!