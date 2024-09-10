Old Navy updates your fall wardrobe with 40% off sitewide + long sleeve tees for just $8

Ali Smith -
FashionOld Navy
40% off From $8

Old Navy takes 40% off sitewide including new arrivals. Prices are as marked. This is a fantastic time to update your wardrobe with deals on jackets, jeans, tops, sweaters, shoes, and more. Plus, today only, women’s long-sleeve t-shirts are just $8. Old Navy Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Waffle-Knit T-Shirt for men that’s currently marked down to just $13 and originally sold for $23. This shirt is perfect for layering during fall weather and it’s available in eight versatile color options. The stretch infused fabric promotes comfort and the waffle design adds warmth as well. Rated 4.8/5 stars from Old Navy customers. Find even more deals by heading below, or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys.
