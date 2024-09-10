Samsung’s latest 43-inch M7 Smart Monitor with onboard gaming/streaming now $300 ($200 off)

As part of this week’s massive Discover Fall sale, Samsung is featuring a revolving door of daily deals and, among others, today we spotted a notable offer on one of its updated 2024 Smart Monitors. You can now score the 43-inch Smart Monitor M7 down at $299.99 shipped. You’re looking at a regularly $500 display that first debuted back in June with a solid $200 price drop. The black model is currently sitting at $400 on Amazon where it has never dropped below $330 and today’s deal is matching the lowest we have ever tracked on the white. And to further highlight this deal, this is the same price you’ll pay for the smaller 32-inch model right now.

The lauded desktop displays are more than just your average monitor. As I have detailed in the past, the brand’s Smart Monitors deliver on everything any good monitor should – 4K UHD and plenty of I/O, including a USB-C hub of sorts – but they are, well, smart.

They effectively enable a ton of native computing action in the form of direct access to game streaming services – you don’t need anything else other than a sub and a controller – as well as streaming video platforms and OTT TV channels.

You can also connect peripherals like your mouse and keyboard to leverage onboard productivity apps like Microsoft 365, it has a solar-powered remote, and you can “see all your smart home devices in a new 3D Map View” for easier unified control of everything. There’s a lot to these monitors, and especially considering this is a 43-incher at $300 right now.

Samsung Smart Monitor M7 features:

Stream OTT content directly from monitor or tune into Samsung TV Plus to get live TV channels and on-demand content at zero cost. Maximize multitasking by controlling multiple devices with one mouse and keyboard; Seamlessly drag & drop content across the Smart Monitor, a Galaxy Tab & Galaxy mobile device, streamlining your workflow. Crystal clear video; 4K UHD resolution brings your content to life with vivid clarity; Lose yourself while exploring nuanced settings with incredible detail. With USB-C, HDMI & USB-A ports, you can connect to the Smart Monitor without adapters; Charge devices, transmit data & make the most out of your multiscreen setup – or do all at once – thanks to the 4 available ports.

