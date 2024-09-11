J.Crew Factory Denim Sale offers all styles for $50 + an extra 50% off all clearance with deals from $3

Ali Smith -
FashionJ.Crew Factory
50% off From $3

J.Crew Factory’s Denim Sale is live and offering all styles for $49.95. Prices are as marked. Plus, save 50% off all shirts and tees and an extra 50% off all clearance with code SALE50 at checkout. Best of all, each denim order ships for free. One of our top picks from this sale is the Athletic Slim-Fit Jeans that are marked down to $50 and originally sold for $98. These jeans are a dark wash that can be dressed up or down seamlessly and the material is stretch infused to promote comfort. This style is available in two color options and have more room in the thighs for a muscular build. Plus, the tapered hem can easily be rolled for a stylish look. Find even more deals by heading below, or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
