Samsung’s Tab A9+ tablet starts at $170 today, but you can land one at just $50 with a trade-in

As part of the Discover Samsung Fall sale, you can now score the Galaxy Tab A9+ Android tablet starting down at $169.99 shipped. Amazon has also priced matched here on both the 64GB and 128GB configurations with the silver variant starting at about $0.30 less, but you can only score the Navy colorway straight from Samsung. We did see this super-affordable $220 tablet drop to $150 previously for a couple days and even lower on Prime Day, but today’s offers are otherwise matching the lowest we have tracked. And keep in mind, if you have gear to trade-in at Samsung, you can land up to $170 off your purchase – this can yield a total at just $50 all-in.

The Galaxy Tab A9+ lands as the most affordable model in the current stable of Samsung tablets. Delivering a solid, albeit casual, portable computing experience for the whole family. It’s certainly not a Tab S9, nor the Tab S10 we have been uncovering some early details on, but no one expects it to be at $170.

If you’re looking for a simple web-browsing, video-chatting, social network-posting machine that won’t break the bank, the Tab A9+ is worth a look, and especially when it’s on sale.

It might not come with the S Pen like the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, but that one starts at $275 right now and you’re still landing a nice 11-inch display here with a refresh rate of up to 90Hz, Dolby Atmos quad speakers, and microSD support to expand your storage capabilities. It also sports Quick Share so you can quickly beam photos or videos to iOS or Android devices alongside Samsung’s Kids app:

Kids will love a wide variety of playful, colorful content that keeps them entertained while stimulating their young minds…lets you shape a safer environment for your child to happily explore and connect with the digital world.”

Dive into our launch coverage for more details on the Kids Edition, and why we think the A9+ delivers a better value than the S6 Lite.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ features:

Meet your go to device for on-the-go family fun Galaxy Tab A9+. A bright, engaging 11″ screen is perfect for every family member to do what they love. Whether they’re enjoying a show, unwinding with a game, or catching up on schoolwork or day to day tasks, an upgraded chipset makes every experience feel smooth and easy. You can even open multiple apps at the same time and get all your everyday tasks done quickly. Use it for hours without worrying about power and keep everything you love together with plenty of storage space.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!