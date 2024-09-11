This Timex Waterbury Fly Back Chronograph watch is a must-have in your collection at $133 (All-time low)

If you are looking to add a new watch to your collection, then you must check out this deal that gets you a Timex Waterbury Chronograph 43mm watch for $133.15 shipped on Amazon. This is regularly a $219 timepiece that’s been fetching close to $150 over the last month. Today’s 39% discount, however, shaves $86 off its listed price to land a new Amazon all-time low. The same watch will cost you a full $219 if you buy it directly from Timex right now. Head below for more details to see if you want to lock it down at today’s lowest price.

The piece discounted today features a 43mm stainless steel case with a matching 8-inch stainless steel bracelet, which can be adjusted for a custom fit. This chronograph watch with a black dial has a date window at 2 o’clock and it’s also water-resistant to 100 meters, making it suitable for swimming, snorkelling, diving, and surfing. The highlight here are the fan-shaped sub-dials at the 4 o’clock and 10 o’clock positions with hands in a vibrant orange shade. This Timex watch also has a fly back pusher to “instantly reset the chronograph to display the current time in the current lap without the need to stop and reset.” Notably, the upper sub-dial doubles as a second time zone indicator when the chronograph isn’t in use.

We’ve been tracking some solid deals on a lot of Timex watches lately, so be sure to stay locked into our fashion deals hub to be among the first ones to know when they’re discounted. If you’re looking to pick up a smartwatch instead, then don’t miss Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Ultra at the $600 all-time low.

Timex Waterbury Chronograph 43mm watch features:

With our proprietary fly back chronograph movement, a single press of the fly back pusher instantly resets the chronograph to display the current time in the current lap without the need to stop and reset.

The black dial houses fan-shaped sub-dials at the 4 o’clock and 10 o’clock positions with retrograde hands highlighted in vibrant orange for enhanced readability.

No need to worry about scratches, corrosion, rust, and daily wear and tear. The stainless-steel case and bracelet ensure your watch remains as handsome as the day you got it.

This watch dial incorporates a date window, offering convenient access to the current date.

This watch is suitable for swimming, snorkelling, poolside diving or surfing. It is not suitable for scuba diving. To maintain water resistance, do not press any buttons while underwater.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!