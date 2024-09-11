Amazon is offering the Under Armour Tech Golf Shorts for $36 shipped (Reg. $60), more

Zappos via Amazon is currently offering the Under Armour Tech Golf Shorts for $35.97 shipped. To compare, these shorts are regularly priced at up to $60 and you can choose from an array of color options. This is also within a couple bucks of the Amazon 2024 low and a a great option for early fall outings. The four-way stretch design allows you to move freely and it has a sweat-wicking fabric that dries quickly to promote comfort. Find even more deals by heading below and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional sales today.

You will want to check out the Assist 2 Rectangular Sunglasses that are marked down to $47 and originally sold for $80. These sunglasses were designed to be durable for workouts and the all black design is highly versatile. It has a water-resistant coating and the lens are smudge-proof. This style is also lightweight and timeless to wear for years to come.

Under Armour Golf Tech Shorts feature:

  • Smooth, stretchy woven fabric is light but durable
  • 4-way stretch construction moves better in every direction
  • Material wicks sweat & dries really fast
  • Flat-front, 4-pocket design
  • Inseam: 10″

