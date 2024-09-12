Crocs takes up to 50% off best-selling styles with deals starting from $1: Clogs, Jibbitz, more

Crocs is offering up to 50% off hundreds of styles for the entire family, including best styles. Prices are as marked. During this sale you can score deals on clogs, sneakers, sandals, boots, and more. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. A standout from this sale is the Classic Clogs that are marked down to $37 and originally sold for $50. These shoes are available in four color options with sizing for men or women alike. This style can hold up to 26 Jibbitz to personalize and the material is lightweight, water-friendly and buoyant. With over 29,000 positive reviews, they’re rated 4.7/5 stars from Crocs customers. Score even more deals by heading below, or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!