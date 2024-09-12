Crocs takes up to 50% off best-selling styles with deals starting from $1: Clogs, Jibbitz, more

Ali Smith -
FashionCrocs
50% off From $1

Crocs is offering up to 50% off hundreds of styles for the entire family, including best styles. Prices are as marked. During this sale you can score deals on clogs, sneakers, sandals, boots, and more. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. A standout from this sale is the Classic Clogs that are marked down to $37 and originally sold for $50. These shoes are available in four color options with sizing for men or women alike. This style can hold up to 26 Jibbitz to personalize and the material is lightweight, water-friendly and buoyant. With over 29,000 positive reviews, they’re rated 4.7/5 stars from Crocs customers. Score even more deals by heading below, or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Crocs

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
Amazon’s Crocs Back to School Sale takes up to 50...
Under Armour New Season New Gear Sale offers 25% off ba...
Save big during Eddie Bauer’s End of Summer Sale ...
J.Crew Factory Denim Sale offers all styles for $50 + a...
adidas Back to School Event takes up to 50% off thousan...
J.Crew takes up to 50% off late summer styles for back ...
Macy’s Back to School Sale takes 25-50% off Nike,...
Nike’s Gear Up For Fall Event is live! Score an e...
Load more...
Show More Comments