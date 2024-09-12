Enjoy life while Roborock’s Q8 Max+ robot vacuum and mop handles cleaning for new $460 low (Reg. $820)

We’re seeing the best rate yet coming from Amazon on the Roborock Q8 Max+ Robot Vacuum and Mop for $459.99 shipped. Normally this model would cost you $820, but frequent discounts throughout 2024 have been more regularly bringing it down to more affordable rates every one to two months. For the first few months, we saw a repeated drop to $600, which fell lower to $580 by the end of spring, before taking it a bit further to $520 during July’s Prime Day event. Today it comes back lower than ever with a massive 44% markdown that is slashing $360 off the price tag and giving you the lowest price that we have tracked to date.

If you’re tired of regularly sweeping and mopping your floors throughout the day, an advanced device like the Q8 Max+ is a great solution with its DuoRoller brush, 5,500Pa suction power, and customizable mopping actions that can tackle surfaces from “low-flow on stone, to high-flow for grimy kitchens.” Pairing reliable LiDAR navigation with Reactive Obstacle Avoidance tech, it’s able to effortlessly move across your home’s layout along the most efficient routes while avoiding the everyday items that may lay across its path.

You can keep track of where it’s been and where it’s headed – all while adjusting settings as you prefer them through the companion app – and enjoy more time to yourself while the robot handles time-consuming cleaning duties. You can even go hands-free with voice controls through Alexa and Google Assistant for even more convenience. The highlight of these more advanced models though, is the inclusion of self-empty stations that enhance its autonomous capabilities even further. Here you’ll be getting a Rock Dock station with a 2.5L bin that the robot automatically empties into, with enough volume to hold up to 7 weeks worth of debris before you’ll need to get involved.

Roborock Q8 Max+ Robot Vacuum and Mop features:

[Automatic Self-Emptying]: Experience enhanced convenience with the Q8 Max+ Self-Emptying feature, featuring a 2.5L dust bag that allows for up to 7 weeks of cleaning without the need for manual dustbin changes.

[Tailor your Mopping]: Different floors and different rooms need different cleaning intensities. Choose how much mopping you want to use in-app, and even define how much to use in specific rooms around your home, from low-flow on stone to high-flow for grimy kitchens.

[Reactive Tech Obstacle Avoidance]: The robot vacuum navigates through your home effortlessly, employing Reactive Technology Obstacle Avoidance, ensuring a seamless and uninterrupted cleaning experience.

[Powerful Cleaning Performance]: Enjoy a deep and thorough clean with our robot vacuum’s powerful 5500 Pa HyperForce Suction, complete with a Carpet Boost function for enhanced performance on carpets.

[Dual Rubber Brush Efficiency]: Introducing the DuoRoller Brush, the latest in Roborock’s cleaning technology, designed to enhance vacuuming performance on carpets, helping reduce hair tangles and providing a hassle-free cleaning experience.

[Precise Navigation for Customized Cleaning]: Optimize your cleaning routine with PreciSense LiDAR Navigation, enabling Quick Mapping, 3D Mapping, and Multi-Level Mapping for precise and efficient cleaning in any environment.

[Seamless Control Options]: Take full control of your robot vacuum with ease using our user-friendly mobile app or the convenience of voice commands, allowing you to tailor your cleaning experience to your preferences effortlessly.

