Eureka J20: The innovative do-it-all mopping robot vacuum I’ve been waiting for [Video]

Robot vacuums can be an efficient way of helping to clean floor around a home but for larger homes with multiple flooring materials, and complex layouts, they can have their limitations. With its latest all-in-one floor-cleaning and mopping robot vacuum, the J20, Eureka is looking to overcome those limitations. With an all-in-one base station that cycles dirty water for clean water, automatically collects dust, and automatically dries the track-style mopping pad on the vacuum, the J20 is packed with innovative features that make it stand above the competition.

Eureka J20: Mopping

Besides the multi-purpose base station, the track-style mopping system is one of the biggest differentiators on the J20 from the competition. With a rolling pad and dual water tanks, the J20 can constantly cycle in fresh water and store dirty water. It will rotate the pad, clean it, and apply fresh water while it is mopping the floor. It can also apply additional pressure to thoroughly remove tough stains.

Eureka J20: Video

Combined with the track-style mopping system, the J20’s squeegee guides dirty wash water into its onboard waste water tank. Constantly cycling in freshwater provides next-level mopping performance for a robot vacuum.

Eureka has also included two versions of the mop. One has the fluffy mop material around the entire piece, the second version is one half fluffy mop, and the other half is waterproof.

J20 will automatically detect which mop is installed. When the half-fluffy, half-waterproof mop is installed, it can sense the floor type and automatically transition to the waterproof mop material to prevent dragging wet material over carpets and rugs.

If the full fluffy-material mop is installed, the J20 will actively avoid carpets and rugs to prevent accidentally wetting those surfaces.

With a home like ours, which has a combination of carpet and hard flooring on the main floor, this auto-adjustment from mop to non-mopping material has been a huge advantage.

Eureka J20: Suction/Dust collection

The J20 is also the most powerful robotic vacuum in Eureka’s lineup. It has 8,000Pa suction and features an automatic carpet suction boost. Four suction levels can be chosen from the Eureka app, making the J20 powerful and efficient.

Beyond suction power, the J20 has a more efficient single-sided brush design. Combined with dual squeegees on the bottom to funnel debris to the suction inlet, this design prevents missing spots and helps improve cleaning efficiency by preventing excessive scattering of debris, which can occur with dual-brush designs.

All-in-one base-station

I’ve used robot vacuums with auto-emptying base stations before, but the J20 has taken it to a whole new level with its clean water and wastewater reservoirs. Eureka has aimed to develop an automatic system that counters many issues in other robot vacuums.

In addition to topping off fresh water in the robot and removing dirty waste water, the base station will dry the mop leaving it ready for the next clean as soon as possible.

The auto-emptying dust bin features a 3L dust bag that provides up to 75 days of hands-free operation.

When the J20 starts and finishes its cleaning mission, the base station goes to work. You can hear the dirty water get removed, fresh water added, and the mop refreshed with clean water. Once the water has been refreshed and the mopping pad cleaned, the base station uses hot air to dry the mop faster — ensuring that its ready for the next cleaning session as soon as possible.

The all-in-one base station will automatically add detergent for the mop and actively circulates air through its ventilation system. This will help prevent any odor build up from the dust bag.

Mapping, navigation, obstacle avoidance

In a house with two kids, a dog, and a cat, it’s hard to keep the floor obstacle-free at all times. The Eureka J20 robot vacuum also features advanced DuoDetect AI Obstacle Identification to help avoid any issues.

The J20 uses dual lasers in the front and an infrared laser radar to detect and avoid obstacles over 4.5cm in height. It easily identified and avoided toys left in our living room by both our dog and our kids, ensuring a seamless cleaning experience.

Beyond obstacle avoidance, the J20 could map our complex home layout faster than any other robot vacuum we’ve used in the past. Our home was built in 1935 and has quite a few rooms on its main floor, but that wasn’t an issue for the J20. Then, through the Eureka app, it’s easy to rename and reconfigure rooms to make cleaning specific areas easy.

Wrapping up

The Eureka J20 is set to be the all-in-one home floor helper that provides days of hassle-free cleaning. With its innovative base station and track-style mop, it can tackle all of our home’s flooring materials without any hassle.

If the Eureka J20 sounds like something you’d like to add to your home, the Eureka J20 will be available on the official website with a $300 coupon that brings the price down to just $1,099.

