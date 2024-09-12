Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is still the nicest Samsung wearable, grab one for $200 ($280 off)

The very first post-release price drops are now live on the new Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra, but we just spotted a massive deal on the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic at Amazon. The regularly $480 LTE 47mm model with the silver case is now selling for $199.99 shipped. That’s an enormous $280 price drop to match the lowest price we have tracked on this configuration at Amazon. The only other time was very recently and it didn’t last for very long. If, like me, you have a penchant for the coin-etched, rotating bezel look on the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic that Samsung has, at least for now, abandoned on the new models, this is a seriously notable deal. This model sells for $310 without LTE and $360 with on sale at Samsung right now.

The Galaxy Watch Ultra is very cool looking if you ask me. The sort of cushion-style case stands out from all other smartwatches on the market. I know there are a ton of comparisons made between it and the Apple Watch Ultra 2, and rightfully so, but in the watch game every mm and angle adjustment counts.

Having said all that, for my money, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is still the prettiest watch Samsung has ever released. The rotating bezel and etched detailing give it that traditional time piece vibe, but it still features all of the intelligence, workout tracking, health metrics, heart monitoring, and communication prowess a good smartwatch should on the inside.

At $280 or 58% off the going rate, a deal that might very well disappear at any moment (we got maybe 24 hours the last time it dropped to $200 at Amazon), anyone who feels the same way I do can grab one right now at $80 under the price of the smallest Galaxy Watch 7 without LTE connectivity.

Galaxy Watch 6 Classic features:

Galaxy Watch 6 Classic features a timeless, iconic look and a bezel that just clicks with your style; It not only looks great, but it also rotates to give you easy access to all your apps. Workout to your full potential with fitness tracking*; Get insights on duration, distance, calories burned and more; Watch recognizes activities from running to swimming and tracks over 90 other exercises. Zone in on the results you want with personalized heart rate zones**; Watch scans your health data to provide HR zones tailored just for you; Target your preferred intensity to maintain the heart rate needed to achieve your goals.

