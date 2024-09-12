Oakley’s Sunglasses Sale takes up to 50% off styles to elevate your fall look from $79

Ali Smith -
Fashionoakley
50% off From $79
logo, company name

Oakley is having a sunglasses sale that’s offering up to 50% off select styles. Prices are as marked. Better yet, all orders receive free delivery. A standout from this sale is the Silver XL Warm Sunglasses that are marked down to $123, which is $31 off the original rate. These sunglasses are available in five color options and the large frame is flattering on most faces. Polarized and Iridium lens options are available and it has a prizm design that enhances color, contrast and detail. Score even more deals by heading below, and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional sales today.

Our top picks from Oakley include:

