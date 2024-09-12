SUPCASE and i-Blason debut new iPhone 16 Series cases with rugged and versatile designs

Apple’s new iPhone 16 series debut has ushered in a new wave of cases and accessories from various makers around the globe. The folks over at SUPCASE and i-Blason have also entered the fray with their own collections of rugged and versatile cases for the new iPhone 16 range. i-Blason is coming in hot with its 2-part Armorbox and the versatile Halo Mag case, while SUPCASE is hitting harder with its Unicorn Beetle PRO, Unicorn Beetle PRO Mag, Unicorn Beetle MAG, Unicorn Beetle GRIP, and Unicorn Beetle Mag XT. Head below for more details and a closer look at these cases.

SUPCASE iPhone 16 cases are now available

SUPCASE is well-known for its rugged cases that offer solid protection, and its new range for the iPhone 16 series is no different. These rugged cases have made it to a lot of our recommendation lists since we first reviewed the brand’s iPhone 13 cases back in 2022 and walked away with solid first impressions. This year, the brand is offering cases with the same rugged design and military shock specification standards as before, except there are four cases with different designs and features. There are four different cases hitting the scene today as a part of SUPCASE’s lineup for the new iPhone 16 series handsets.

Starting things off is the standard Unicorn Beetle PRO which is the flagship model available for all the new iPhones, i.e. iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and 16 Pro Max. This 2-part case has a back casing and a front frame that clips into it to create a protective seal around the edges. This rugged case is made of shock-absorbing TPU and polycarbonate material, and it features raised edges to protect the camera lens and the display. Other highlights include a built-in screen protector, a kickstand that doubles as a ring holder, and a rotating belt clip holster, and port covers among other things. The UB PRO case will be available in a bunch of new colorways this year including Titan Gray, Splatter Camo, Neon Green, Deep Space, Cool Metal, and Shadow Strike.

Each one of these arrives with a $24.99 starting price tag on Amazon.

SUPCASE also offers the Unicorn Beetle PRO Mag case for iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max, which is essentially the same as the UB Pro but with MagSafe compatibility. MagSafe has a been a huge selling point for iPhones and this particular variant lets you take full advantage of it while also adding the other benefits of the regular UB PRO case including the built-in screen protector, kickstand, and more.

Folks looking for something with more protection for the camera lens can also consider SUPCASE’s UB Mag XT which adds a a zinc alloy built-in camera cover to guard your lens. This camera cover also doubles as a kickstand to offer multiple viewing angles. Notably, SUPCASE is also extending the Unicorn Beetle GRIP case, which debuted for the iPhone 15 Pro Max last year to all the iPhone 16 models this year. This case is just as rugged as the mainline UB PRO case, but it steps things up with textured edges for enhanced grip and a MagSafe built-in ring kickstand which — once again — doubles as a ring holder.

Lastly, for folks eyeing something more basic, SUPCASE has the Unicorn Beetle MAG for all four iPhone models this year. It’s a simple snap-on polycarbonate case that comes with TPU bumpers. There’s also the Unicorn Beetle MAG Stand case for iPhone 16, 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max which includes a built-in MagSafe ring kickstand like the other ones highlighted above. A unique feature on the UB Mag that differentiates it from its competitors is the protective cover over the new Capture Button on the iPhone 16 series. This unique feature, which is also available on the UB Grip and the UB Mag Stand, gives you quick button access without compromising its functionality.

You can check out SUPCASE’s entire iPhone 16 collection right here.

i-Blason debuts its new collection for iPhone 16 series

i-Blason is also getting in on the iPhone 16 case action with its rugged Armorbox and the versatile Halo Mag case. The brand’s Armorbox is a rugged 2-part case that comes with a back casing and a front frame that clips into it to create a protective seal. It’s also designed with a protective cover over the new Capture Button. This unique feature still gives you quick button access without interrupting its functionality. Just like the SUPCASE UB Pro, this one also offers raised edges to guard the camera lens and display against damaging surfaces. This one comes with a built-in camera cover that doubles as a kickstand, and you also have port covers to protect from dirt, dust and moisture.

Lastly, there’s the i-Blason Halo Mag snap-on case made of scratch-resistant polycarbonate back and TPU bumpers. This one has MagSafe compatibility, raised edges to protect lens and display, and it also comes in a variety of cute and stylish finishes including purple checkers, green checkers, pink stripes, yellow stripes and pink daisies.

Don’t forget to check out i-Blason’s iPhone 16 collection right here.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!