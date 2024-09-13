Best Buy now offering up to $1,000 off M2 iPad Pro models for this weekend only

As part of its now live 3-day weekend sale, Best Buy is one again offering some notable price drops on Apple’s previous-generation iPad Pro models. We all know how pricey the new M4 models can be, and we all know the previous M2 models carry the same chip as the brand new Air. And with up to $1,000 in savings now live at Best Buy folks who don’t care about the latest and greatest can save a ton. All of the details are down below.

Look, no one is trying to deny how impressive the new M4 iPad Pro models are, they very much are. But with savings like this, we just had to make sure anyone who might be interested in the previous M2 models at least had a shot at the savings.

You will find the 512GB variants starting at $799, or $500 off – a solid deal for sure, but the crazy deal here is on the 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro with 2TB of storage and the cell connectivity down at $1,399 shipped. That’s still pricey, but we are talking about $1,000 in savings here today. A 2TB Wi-Fi + Cell M4 iPad carries a $2,499 MSRP and is on sale for $2,304 right now at Amazon…just saying.

M2 iPad Pro features:

iPad Pro. With astonishing performance, superfast wireless connectivity, and next-generation Apple Pencil experience. Plus, powerful new productivity and collaboration features in iPadOS 16. iPad Pro is the ultimate iPad experience. Brilliant 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display¹ with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color. M2 chip with 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU. 12MP Wide camera, 10MP Ultra Wide back camera, and LiDAR Scanner for immersive AR. 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage.

