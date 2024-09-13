Here’s some exclusive all-time low deals on Burton Goods’ leather iPhone 16 cases and wallets

iPhone 16 pre-orders are now live (good luck/I hope you got through with an early delivery date!), and we have now secured 9to5 readers an exclusive deal on the new Burton Goods leather cases and MagSafe wallets. Everyone can pre-order its new gear with a sweet 15% discount right now, but 9to5 readers who use our exclusive 9TO520 code at checkout will score 20% off their order. This includes both of the brand’s new case designs, the Heritage Leather Case and the Modern Pocket Book Wallet Case, for iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max as well as the two new leather MagSafe wallets. This exclusive offer, needless to say, delivers the best prices yet on all of it.
As we detailed in our launch coverage, Burton makes some of the best handcrafted artisan leather Apple accessories out there, and its new iPhone 16 cases are no exception. I have them sitting right in front me, the quality is just as good if not better than its previous-generation models.
This year it is offering up a new Heritage Leather Case with classic stitching details and the 2-in-1 Pocket Book model that combines a traditional inner leather case that magnetically attaches to the outer wallet-style folio. On top of that, it also has a pair of MagSafe wallets, equally as timeless and robust in design, and everything will now drop 20% in the cart with our exclusive 9TO520 code.
Here’s a quick refresher from our launch coverage on the new gear with the exclusive pricing:
Modern Pocket Book Wallet Case $72 (Reg. $90)
For iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max
- NEW – Robust cut leather with improved durability
- NEW – Improved camera fit and finish
- Full-Grain leather, all-in-one iPhone case and wallet
- Fully removable iPhone shell, with ultra-strong magnetic security
- MagSafe compatible
- French-hemmed seams
- Magnetic tab keeps phone and wallet closed
- Leather ages beautifully with a rich patina
- Marine-grade, UV-resistant, nylon stitching
Heritage Leather Case $64 (Reg. $80)
For iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max
- Designed to perfectly fit iPhone 16 Pro
- Full-Grain leather
- Elegant and tactile stitching on back
- Designed specifically for Burton MagSafe Wallets
- MagSafe compatible
- Soft microfiber interior
- Leather ages beautifully with a rich patina
- Fully accessible ports and cameras
Heritage MagSafe Wallet Stand $64 (Reg. $80)
- American full-grain leather
- Magsafe Compatible Wallet and Stand
- Strong stainless steel hinge
- EXTRA strong magnetic grip when paired with a Burton Goods case
- Built-in stand for horizontal and vertical viewing
- Rugged nylon stitching
- Fits up to 3-4 credit card(one more once the leather breaks in)
- RFID Shielded
MagSafe Leather Wallet Stand $48 (Reg. $60)
- Magsafe Compatible
- EXTRA strong magnetic grip with any Burton Goods case
- Inspired by a postal style closure
- American full-grain leather
- Rugged nylon stitching
- Fits up to two credit card(one more once the leather breaks in)
- Built-In stand and wallet
