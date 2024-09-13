GAP Factory Big Fall Sale takes 60% off sitewide + an extra 10% off your purchase!

The GAP Factory Big Fall Sale offers 60% off sitewide and an extra 10% off your purchase. Discount is applied at checkout. Plus, save an extra 60% off all clearance. No code needed. Gap Factory Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. One of our top picks from this sale is the Straight Jeans for men that are marked down to $22 and originally sold for $60. These jeans are infused with stretch, feature a stylish tapered hem, and several wash options. The mid rise is also highly flattering and you can choose from regular or tall sizing. Rated 4.7/5 stars from GAP customers. Find even more deals by heading below, or you can shop the entire sale here.

