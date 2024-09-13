Amazon offers the Haggar Straight Fit Stretch Shorts for $25 shipped (Reg. $55), more

Amazon is offering the Haggar Straight Fit Stretch Shorts for $24.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $35.These shorts are regularly priced at up to $55 and you can choose from an array of color options. The flat front, polished look elevates your style and these shorts pairs nicely with t-shirts, polos, button-shirts, sweatshirts, and more. This short is also great for sports, including golf, due to its stretch-infused fabric and sweat-wicking design. Find even more deals by heading below, and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

You can also score this same material in a pant version for fall at just $40 shipped. To compare, these pants are regularly priced at $65. These pants feature a wrinkle-resistant design that resists static and also are available in several color options. They will easily become a staple in your wardrobe for events and work alike.

Haggar Cool 18 Pro Shorts feature:

  • This collection from America’s favorite pant brand features 4-way stretch for ultimate comfort, moisture wicking technology, UV protection, and best of all, they are machine washable.
  • Made of 50% polyester and 50% sorbtek polyester, these shorts will stay comfortable all day and will become a staple in your closet. They have a 10.5″ inseam that hits just above the knee.
  • These are the perfect flat front shorts for going on a summer date or to a family event. They are a straight fit, meaning they are relaxed throughout the hip and thigh. They sit at or below the waist.

