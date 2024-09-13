Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 tablets now up to $180 off with deals from $650 for today only

Today only, as part of the Discover Samsung Fall sale, the brand is offering up to $170 in savings on the latest Galaxy Tab 9 and Tab S9+ models. First up, you’ll find the Galaxy Tab S9 starting down at $649.99 shipped for the 128GB model while the 256GB configuration is going for $769.99 shipped. Regularly $800 and $920 respectively, you’re looking at a straight $150 price drop on both models. However, while the 128GB model is starting at a touch more on Amazon right now, you will find the 256GB in Graphite down at $740.53, saving you an additional $29.46 over the Samsung direct price.

We have seen some fleeting deals for less in the past, but the 128GB graphite has never dropped below $645 at Amazon – the beige has seen some wild deals this year, but stock was very limited and not many folks had a shot at them.

The new Samsung Tab S10 is on the horizon right now – we have spotted some early pricing leaks and a keyboard with a new AI key, as well as details on the new anti-reflective screen. But chances are it will be some time before you’re saving a straight up $150 on cash on those models and it does appear it might only be the a Tab S10+ and Tab S10 Ultra duo only…we’ll see.

Discover Samsung Fall Tab S9 deals:

Galaxy Tab S9 features:

Galaxy AI is here. Search like never before¹, let transcript assist² take the notes for you, format your notes into a clear summary,³ and effortlessly edit your photos⁴ -all from your tablet, all with AI. Why not make the everyday a little more extraordinary? Galaxy Tab S9, now with Galaxy AI, pushes the boundaries of what you expect from a tablet. Supported by a mighty processor and a powerful battery, you can seamlessly switch between accomplishing priorities and enjoying your favorite pastimes. You’ll have plenty of room on the vibrant and surprisingly portable 11″ screen to make the day uniquely yours

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!