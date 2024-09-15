Today only: Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Ultra now at the $600 Amazon all-time low in all 3 colors

Update: This deal is now live directly at Samsung where you can also score up to $350 in instant trade-in credit on top of the $50 price drop.

Even with Samsung’s big-time Discover fall sale now in full swing, we did not expect to see a straight up $50 price drop on the new flagship Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra like we are right now. Amazon is now offering the best post-release price we have tracked on the new Galaxy Watch Ultra 47mm LTE AI Smartwatch at $599.99 shipped in the Titanium Gray, Titanium Silver, and Titanium White models right now. These are $650 smartwatches now sitting at Amazon all-time lows in all three colors, each with a different band option. 

Samsung is directly offering some serious trade-in credit on its new flagship wearable to tune of $300 in instant credit. But if we are talking straight up cash deals, Amazon is where it’s at right now. 

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra lands on your wrist with a cushion-style case that despite reminding just about everyone of Apple’s Ultra wearable, I think the Galaxy Watch Ultra stands on its own with its unique 47mm case shape that’s 2mm smaller than Apple’s latest. 

The durable titanium design houses the 1.5-inch Super AMOLED as well as the bevy of intelligent health and fitness features, sleep tracking action, swim-ready design, and Samsung’s longest-lasting Watch battery ever that can go for “up to 100 hours on a single charge.” 

Get a complete breakdown of what to expect from the new Galaxy Watch Ultra over at 9to5Google

Galaxy Watch Ultra features:

Climb the highest peak; Bike the long way home; The durable titanium design is our toughest yet, able to stand up to the rigors of your workout, including rainy or dusty conditions — even ocean swimming. From Monday morning runs to Thursday night basketball — our longest-lasting Watch battery ever goes up to 100 hours on a single charge. Easily stay in touch using Smart Reply with Galaxy AI; It offers quick text reply suggestions based on the context of your conversation. 

