Score a 2024 OnePlus 12R smartphone at $50 off with a FREE pair of earbuds ($150 off)

While we did see the OnePlus 12R at $50 less a little over 2 weeks ago, the brand is now knocking $50 off the sticker price and throwing in a FREE pair of OnePlus Buds 3. Last time we saw this one starting at $400, or $100 off, but with today’s deal you’re looking a straight up $50 price drop with a FREE pair of $100 earbuds thrown in at $449.99 shipped for $150 in savings. This offers an effective value on par with the 2-day deal we saw on Prime Day back in July.

Today’s cash deal is matched at Amazon, but you won’t get the free earbuds taking that route right now. Simply head over to the official OnePlus listing page here, choose your phone’s color and storage capacity, and then just below that you can claim your free pair of buds.

The OnePlus 12R debuted earlier this year as a more affordable mid-ranger counterpart to the flagship OnePlus 12 smartphone – a device you can score right now at $100 off with a free bumper case thrown in. The 12R provides a design, feature set, and price we quickly dubbed a potential “flagship killer,” and now it’s even less with a free pair of wireless earbuds too.

The whole thing is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip set and comes centered around a 6.78-inch AMOLED display that runs at 120Hz. This is another one of those OnePlus handsets with impressive battery and charging prowess too – the 5,500mAh battery can be juiced back up to 100% in half an hour with the 80W SUPERVOOC charger. All this joins a macro and ultrawide lens array with a 50MP main sensor on the back side.

Get a complete rundown in our launch coverage.

OnePlus 12R features:

The OnePlus 12R strikes the perfect balance of power and performance. The 4th Gen LTPO display with 120Hz makes all your content feel incredibly responsive. We’ve added the largest ever battery on a OnePlus phone – 5500 mAh – so you can spend less time plugged in to a charger. A versatile 50MP triple camera system brings all your memories to life. All this – powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, with up to 16GB of RAM. The OnePlus 12R is the perfect high-performance smartphone, ready for all-day use.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!