AirPods Pro 2 with 2x better ANC than AirPods 4, hearing health features, and Siri nod commands now $190 (Reg. $249)

While we tend to hold off on featuring Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 until they fall down into the $180 range, with the series of new features just announced for the flagship earbuds, today’s deal at $189.99 shipped via Amazon is worth a mention. Regularly $249, the AirPods Pro 2 remain atop the Apple wireless buds lineup and now sit alongside the new AirPods 4 – $129 for basic set or $179 with ANC. Today’s deal lands AirPods Pro 2 at $59 off and just $10 above the higher-end AirPods 4 – the pro set offers 2x better noise cancellation than new AirPods 4.

As detailed over at 9to5Mac, AirPods Pro 2 are receiving four major new features this year in the form of new active Hearing Protection that is meant to prevent exposure to loud environmental noise while “preserving the sound signature of what they’re listening to.” You’ll find an all-new multiband high dynamic range algorithm that ensures loud sound at concerts remains natural and vibrant while helping to protect your hearing, joined by the new Hearing Test action, Hearing Aid support, and Media Assist.

AirPods Pro 2 unlock the world’s first all-in-one hearing health experience

A complete rundown of all of this is waiting for you right here.

Beyond that, we are talking about the same beloved Apple closed in-ear listening experience as always, just with a solid deal attached. The MagSafe USB-C charging case, H2 chip to support Voice Isolation, Conversation Awareness, spatial audio, and the ability to “simply nod your head yes or shake your head no when Siri asks if you’d like to hear a message, answer a call, or manage a notification” are just some of the standout features here.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 features:

Active Noise Cancellation removes up to 2x more background noise. Transparency mode lets you hear the world around you, and Adaptive Audio seamlessly blends Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency mode for the best listening experience in any environment. And when you’re speaking with someone nearby, Conversation Awareness automatically lowers the volume of what’s playing.The Apple-designed H2 chip helps to create deeply immersive sound. The low-distortion, custom-built driver delivers crisp, clear high notes and full, rich bass in stunning definition. Voice Isolation improves the quality of phone calls in loud conditions.

