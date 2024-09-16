Anker’s new C20 Smart Scale with Apple Health, customizable screen hits $35 low (30% off), more from $24

The official Anker Amazon storefront is now offering its new eufy C20 Smart Scale for $34.55 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $35. This is a fairly new smart scale that hit the scene last month carrying a $50 price tag. It dropped to $38 the mark for the first time earlier this month, but today’s deal knocks a solid $15 off its listed price. Thanks to an impressive 30% discount, the C20 Smart Scale is now down to the lowest price we have tracked for it since it debuted a few weeks back.

This Anker Smart Scale can capture 16 readings ranging from weight to BMI, muscle mass, heart rate, and more. The highlight here is the rather large 3.36-inch color TFT panel that displays rich, informative data “with intuitive, comprehensive dashboards.” You can customize the stats dashboard to your liking to see all the relevant information. The eufy Smart Scale C20 can sync the data to your phone via Bluetooth connectivity, allowing you to see all the data on the Eufy app that’s available on both Android and iOS. Plus, you can pass along data from the eufy app to bigger platforms like Apple Health, Google Fit, or Fitbit, which is great.

We’re also tracking deals on a handful of other eufy Smart Scales starting at $24 as highlighted below.

Notable deals on other Anker smart scales:

Anker eufy C20 Smart Scale features:

All-in-One Display for Offline Use: See crucial stats directly at your feet. Real-time progress without needing a phone keeps you motivated and focused on your health journey.

3.36-Inch Easy-to-Read Large Screen: The 3.36-inch color TFT screen displays rich, informative data. Track health metrics and trends over time with intuitive, comprehensive dashboards.

High Accuracy: Our scale features an anti-tip base and four advanced sensors, ensuring precise weight measurements up to 0.1 lb (0.05 kg).

16 Key Body Metrics on Display: Get immediate readings of weight, body fat, muscle mass, and more, clearly displayed on the scale for quick assessment.

