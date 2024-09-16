Lockly’s Flex Touch Google/Alexa smart lock with fingerprint access now $90 ($100 off, Today only)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering a solid $100 price drop on the Lockly Flex Touch Smart Lock at $89.99 shipped. Regularly $190, this is a straight up $100 price drop and the lowest price we can find. Lockly’s official Amazon storefront does have this lock on sale, but it is fetching full price right now. Today’s deal is matching our previous one-day Best Buy mention to land on par with the best we have tracked all year.

As I have mentioned in the past with this smart lock, it’s another one of those options that provides a more discreet look from the outside, something that even up close looks more like a traditional lock that maintains the look and feel of your front/interior door.

This one is compatible with Google Home and Alexa gear and provides, like most good door solutions, several options for locking and unlocking. Those include the fingerprint sensor, the Lockly app on your phone, Scan-to-Open QR codes, and voice control alongside the traditional key if needed.

This model is capable of helping out with temporary access to trusted individuals as well, be it the dog walker, contractors, visiting friends and family, and more with the ability to store up to 99 different finger prints.

The app provides real-time alerts while delivering on-the-go status reports for the lock, access logs, and the option to setup auto-locking with no subscription required.

Lockly Flex Touch Smart Lock features:

Sleek design with all the convenience – 5 ways to unlock: advanced fingerprint sensor + integrated Lockly app (no subscription) + eBadge + Scan-to-Open QR code + Voice control (Alexa and Google Assistant) + Physical key with re-key capability.

Your finger is your key – Quick 3D biometric fingerprint unlocks in <0.3 second. Stores up to 99 fingerprints. Air Transfer compatible to easily transfer your fingerprint from one Lockly smart lock to another with click of a button. Setup once and forget.

Designed for every situation – Welcome Mode to keep your door unlocked during specific date and time for quick immediately access. Grant access with unlimited revokable eKeys & eBadge to your guests with specified time for unattended access.

