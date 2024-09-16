Nike’s Fall Flash Sale takes an extra 20% off select styles: Sneakers, apparel, more

Ali Smith -
FashionNike
50% off + Extra 20% off

Nike’s Fall Flash Sale offers an extra 20% off select styles with promo code FALL20 at checkout. Inside this sale you can score deals on running shoes, everyday sneakers, apparel, accessories, and more. NikePlus Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery on orders of $50 or more. One of our top picks from this sale is the Air Max 1 Essential Premium Sneakers that are currently marked down to $120, which is $30 off the original rate. These sneakers have a coloring that’s perfect for fall with olive, brown, and tan hues that are versatile to wear with any neutral clothing items. The Air Max design is also cushioned to promote comfort and the air pocket in the insole helps give you a bouncy step. Find even more deals by heading below, and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional sales today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Nike

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
Nike’s Gear Up For Fall Event is live! Score an e...
Nike Fall Flash Sale is live! Save 25% off orders of $1...
adidas Fall Savings Event takes up to 60% off sneakers,...
Nordstrom Rack dropped new arrivals for fall up to 75% ...
adidas Kids Flash Sale offers an extra 30% off back-to-...
adidas takes up to 50% off running shoes, apparel, acce...
Amazon’s Saucony Sale takes up to 60% off shoes, ...
Amazon’s PUMA Back to School Sale takes up to 50%...
Load more...
Show More Comments