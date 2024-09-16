Samsung’s 128GB 180MB/s PRO Plus microSD card with reader now just $13 (Up to 62% off)

We are now tracking a deal that drops Samsung’s 128GB PRO Plus microSD card to $12.99 Prime shipped. Folks without Prime membership can dodge the shipping fee by checking out with items worth over $35 in the cart. Samsung is also matching the price of this SD card today with the USB reader at its online store. It has fetched as much as $34 in recent months on Amazon and today’s 62% discount knocks it down to a price that matches its previous all-time low from November last year. This microSD card comes with a USB reader and you’ll find more details about it below.

Samsung’s PRO Plus microSD card is available in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB capacities, all of which offer transfer speeds of up to 180MB/s. This is among the fastest SD cards on the market and is compatible with a variety of devices including smartphones, gaming handhelds, cameras, and more. These microSD cards sport U3, Class 10 rated read/write speeds, and they’re also quite durable with protection against water, X-rays, extreme temperature, magnetic environments, and more. You can learn more about the experience of using one of these in our hands-on review.

The 128GB variant discounted today also comes with a USB reader which you can easily use with desktops and laptops. Folks looking for a faster SD card can also consider Samsung’s 128GB PRO Ultimate microSD card which also comes with a USB reader and is down to $28 from its usual price of $35.

Samsung 128GB PRO Plus microSD card features:

Your microSD card includes a Samsung adapter that works with your computer, handheld gaming console, tablet or camera—and virtually any device with an SD card slot.

Catch that burst shot and save that 4K video at the drop of a hat with rapid read and write speeds of 180MB/s and 130 MB/s² when using Samsung USB readers.

Pile in the files and expand your portfolio with a wide range of storage options from 128GB to 1TB.

Ultra-high-speeds. Crystal clear 4K UHD video. It’s all wrapped up in this A2 memory card, complete with the latest U3 and V30 speeds—bringing the most modern tech together.

The Samsung PRO Plus microSD is tough enough to take on everything with protection from elements like water⁵ to extreme temperatures.

