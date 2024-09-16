Score exclusive $2,000 off Anker’s SOLIX F3800 LiFePo4 power station with expansion battery at $3,599 (Reg. $5,598+)

Wellbots is giving 9to5Toys readers another exclusive chance at massive savings on the Anker SOLIX F3800 Portable Power Station bundled with an Expansion Battery for $3,599 shipped, after using the promo code 9to5ANKER400 at checkout for an additional $400 off the price tag. Already seeing a steep fall from its normal $5,598 price tag (with Anker’s online storefront starting at a higher $6,498 list price), we’ve only tracked a handful of previous discounts on this bundle since hitting the market in January, with the biggest of them coming in at the tail-end of July from Wellbots and dropping $200 lower, while direct-from-Anker sales have only seen it fall as low as $4,199. You can score it here today with this exclusive offer at the second-best rate we’ve seen, and giving you nearly $2,000 in savings ($2,899 in savings off Anker’s storefront).

With Anker’s SOLIX F3800, you’re getting a mobile backup solution that dishes out up to 6,000W of power output from its doubled 7,680Wh LiFePO4 battery capacity, courtesy of the bundled expansion battery. The unit itself sports plenty of ports to cover your needs for traveling, camping, and even total home support during blackouts – with eight ACs, three USB-Cs, two USB-As, one DC, and one car port. There are also connections to hook up and support your RV, an electric car, and your home’s circuit breaker. One thing to note about the latter support: you will need either a Home Backup Kit for sectional home support or you can utilize the Home Power Panel that keeps your entire household up and running (Both sold separately).

The F3800 comes with a variety of recharging options, with the main two being a 2.7-hour charge when plugged into a standard wall outlet or a quicker two-hour charge when connected to its maximum 2,400W solar input. The unit features a rollable design, with wheels along its bottom for extra convenience, along with an LCD display that lets you monitor and adjust its settings – plus, there are remote smart controls that you can access via the companion app too.

Anker SOLIX F3800 Portable Power Station features:

Enlarged capacity from 3.8kWh

Can add 6 battery packs to expand capacity to 26.9kWh

Dual voltage 120/240V

EV Charging

Direct plug and play

5-Year warranty

Intelligent remote control via Bluetooth and Wi-Fi.

Scaling up to 12kW (53.8kWh) for extended power outages

2,400W solar input, allowing for a charge of 0 to 80% in just 1.5 hours by sunlight

Equipped with NEMA 14-50 and L14-30 outlet to directly charge your EV and RV

Long-Lasting LFP batteries

