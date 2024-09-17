Amazon Essentials Men’s Slim-Fit Chino Jogger Pant drop to $19 Prime shipped (Reg. $26)

Amazon is offering its Essentials Men’s Slim-Fit Chino Jogger Pant that’s currently marked down to $18.80 Prime shipped. To compare, these pants are regularly priced at $26, this is the best price we’ve seen this year outside of a very quick drop several months ago for one day. These pants have a tapered leg that’s highly flattering and an easy pull-n design that was made to promote comfort. For the fall season, they can be styled with t-shirts, sweatshirts, sweaters, jackets, and more. They also have a highly breathable design and stretch-infused fabric for full range of motion. Plus, you can choose from ten versatile coloro options. Find even more deals by heading out our fashion guide here.

Amazon Essentials Slim-Fit Jogger Pants feature:

  • SLIM FIT: Slim fit through hip and thigh, with a tapered leg. Sits at the waist.
  • STRETCH COTTON TWILL: Washed for softness, this breathable woven cotton twill has a bit of stretch for comfort and flexibility.
  • EVERYDAY CASUAL STYLING: These casual, woven jogger pants combine chino detailing with easy pull-on styling. Tapered legs go into an elasticated cuff for a comfortable, casual everyday look.
  • DETAILS: Features a zippered fly and button closure at waistband, two front hand pockets and two welt back pockets with button closures, and elastic at back waistband and bottom cuffs.

