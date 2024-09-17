Apple sells the Ember Find My Travel Mug 2 with temp control at $200, but Amazon has it at $168

Amazon is now offering the Ember Travel Mug 2+ with Apple Find My down at $167.99 shipped today. This smart travel mug is sold directly on the official Apple online store where it never drops below the regular $200 price tag. We have seen some very short-lived coupon offers that had it fall even lower for a couple hours, but this is otherwise within $8 of the best we have tracked across 2024. It is currently on sale via Best Buy at $172, for comparison’s sake.

There’s not very many travel mugs out there that come complete with built-in Apple Find My action, never mind models that also feature smart temperature control action. So when we catch a decent deal on the Ember Travel Mug 2+, we tend to make sure you do too.

You simply add it to the Find My app like any other third-party device that supports the feature – it takes a couple minutes tops. And then you can track it down on the map, wherever you might have misplaced it.

The Apple Find My network provides an easy, secure way to locate your Ember Travel Mug 2+ on a map using the Find My app on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac, or Find Items app on your Apple Watch.

Beyond the ability to track this mug down using Apple’s Find My network, it also provides wireless temperature retention with app control. That means you can set the desired temperature for the beverage inside, and it will ensure your coffee and tea stays that way for up to 3 hours before you need to drop it back on the included charging coaster.

Ember Travel Mug 2+ with Apple Find My features:

Designed to be used on-the-go, Ember Travel Mug 2+ does more than simply keep your coffee hot. The smart heated travel mug allows you to set your preferred drinking temperature (120°F – 145°F), so you can enjoy your hot drink—just the way you like it— from the first sip to the last drop. The Ember Travel Mug 2+’s built-in battery maintains your chosen drinking temperature for up to 3 hours, or all day with the included charging coaster.

