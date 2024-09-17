Apple sells the Ember Find My Travel Mug 2 with temp control at $200, but Amazon has it at $168

Justin Kahn -
AmazonEmber
Reg. $200 $168
Apple Find My-equipped Ember Travel Mug 2+

Amazon is now offering the Ember Travel Mug 2+ with Apple Find My down at $167.99 shipped today. This smart travel mug is sold directly on the official Apple online store where it never drops below the regular $200 price tag. We have seen some very short-lived coupon offers that had it fall even lower for a couple hours, but this is otherwise within $8 of the best we have tracked across 2024. It is currently on sale via Best Buy at $172, for comparison’s sake. 

There’s not very many travel mugs out there that come complete with built-in Apple Find My action, never mind models that also feature smart temperature control action. So when we catch a decent deal on the Ember Travel Mug 2+, we tend to make sure you do too. 

You simply add it to the Find My app like any other third-party device that supports the feature – it takes a couple minutes tops. And then you can track it down on the map, wherever you might have misplaced it. 

The Apple Find My network provides an easy, secure way to locate your Ember Travel Mug 2+ on a map using the Find My app on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac, or Find Items app on your Apple Watch. 

Beyond the ability to track this mug down using Apple’s Find My network, it also provides wireless temperature retention with app control. That means you can set the desired temperature for the beverage inside, and it will ensure your coffee and tea stays that way for up to 3 hours before you need to drop it back on the included charging coaster.  

Ember Travel Mug 2+ with Apple Find My features:

Designed to be used on-the-go, Ember Travel Mug 2+ does more than simply keep your coffee hot. The smart heated travel mug allows you to set your preferred drinking temperature (120°F – 145°F), so you can enjoy your hot drink—just the way you like it— from the first sip to the last drop. The Ember Travel Mug 2+’s built-in battery maintains your chosen drinking temperature for up to 3 hours, or all day with the included charging coaster.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Ember

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Earbuds

Apple Watch Ultra 2

Belkin revives Apple’s discontinued MagSafe Duo ...
Twelve South unveils ‘world’s smallest 2-in-1 M...
Score LISEN’s 3-in-1 Metal MagSafe fold-out charg...
Score a 3-pack of TP-Link smart Matter mini plugs today...
This budget mechanical keyboard with a metal knob is no...
Greenworks Pro 3,000 PSI electric pressure washer hits ...
iPhone and Apple Watch MagSafe travel chargers don’t ...
Amazon Essentials Men’s Slim-Fit Chino Jogger Pan...
Load more...
Show More Comments