Apple’s current-gen iPad 10 now back down at $299 in silver, blue, and pink

Update: This deal is back again on the blue, pink, and silver model current-gen iPad 10th Gen is back down at $299 shipped via Amazon. Details below in the original post.

We have the return of the current-generation iPad 10 down at $299 shipped. You’ll find most colors at this price on Amazon and Best Buy right now as part of its Labor Day event. Apple’s latest entry-level iPad carried a regular price at $449 until it saw an official price cut in May to $349 shipped. Outside of some wildly and extremely fleeting price drops that topped out at about $25 less during Prime Day – these deals only lasted a few hours at best, today’s offer is matching the lowest price we have tracked.

A wonderful casual iPad experience at a more than fair price tag today, it’s almost hard to believe you can score a current-gen Apple tablet at $299 shipped. Folks not interested in the vibrant colors and latest entry-level model can indeed still score the iPad 9 at $199 $225, but either way you’re looking at some great deals on casual tablet computers from Cupertino that can be great for you, the kids, or the whole fam, be it for couch browsing, video chatting, road trips, or otherwise.

Apple’s 10th Generation iPad lands with a 10.9-inch display alongside Wi-Fi 6, a pair of 12MP cameras on the front and back of the tablet as well as Touch ID. All of which is powered by the A14 Bionic chip with a USB-C connector for use with Apple Pencil and other peripherals.

Apple iPad 10th Gen features:

Striking 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone

A14 Bionic chip with 6-core CPU and 4-core GPU

12MP Wide back camera

Landscape 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage

Touch ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay

Wi-Fi 6 and 5G (sub-6 GHz) cellular

USB-C connector for charging and accessories

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!