Apple’s latest 15-inch M3 MacBook Air with 16GB of RAM now up to $300 off, more from $1,199

If you missed out on some of the back to school offers we featured last month’s on Apple’s latest M3 MacBook Air, we have some spotted notable price drops to get you back in the game. Firstly, Amazon has now taken $200 off the 13-inch models with 16GB of RAM and $150 or more off the 15-inch models with the same 16GB of RAM upgrade. However, with some notable coupon offers, Adorama has the deals on the 15-inch model beat, and by quite a bit with up to $300 in savings to deliver some of the lowest prices we have tracked yet on both the M3 and previous-gen M2 models. Head below for a closer look.

Over at Adorama you’ll find the 15-inch M3 MacBook Air in Midnight and with the 16GB of RAM upgrade selling for $1,399 shipped when you apply code APINSIDER at checkout. Already marked down from the regularly $1,699 to $1,499 on the listing page, it will drop another $100 at checkout using this code to offer up $300 in savings. This configuration is selling for $1,449 at Amazon right now.

The only way to score a 15-inch MacBook Air with M3 and 16GB of RAM right now is to go with 256GB model at B&H for $1,349 shipped.

This is easily one of the lowest prices we have ever tracked on the latest 15-inch M3 MacBook Air. While you can score the base model 13-inch at Amazon right now starting from $900, you’ll be stuck with 8GB of RAM taking that route – that’s just fine for some folks, but many of the 9to5 readers really want the RAM boost these days.

While Apple is expected to launch M4 MacBook Pros sometime this fall, most have the next MacBook Air refresh landing in early to mid 2025. And let’s face it, you’re not going to get the discounted rates for those even if they do start at 16GB of RAM next time around for quite sometime, and at that point everyone will just want the even more pricey 32GB of RAM (or whatever it will be).

Apple M3 MacBook Air features:

With a powerful 8-core CPU and up to 10-core GPU, the blazing-fast MacBook Air with M3 chip is a superportable laptop that sails through work and play. Apple Intelligence helps you write, express yourself, and get things done effortlessly. It draws on your personal context while setting a brand-new standard for privacy in AI. Coming in beta this fall. Lightweight and under half an inch thin, so you can take MacBook Air anywhere you go. Amazing, all-day battery life so you can leave the power adapter at home.

