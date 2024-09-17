This budget mechanical keyboard with a metal knob is now even more affordable at $54 (40% off)

If you are in the market to buy a budget mechanical keyboard for your work or gaming setup, then you must check out this deal that drops Epomaker’s TH80 Pro to $53.99 shipped. Regularly $90, this budget mechanical keyboard is now even more affordable thanks to the 40% discount that shaves $36 off its usual going rate. This wireless board that works with Windows, macOS, gaming consoles, and more, is now back to its lowest price on Amazon, and you can learn more about it below.

The Epomaker TH80 Pro mechanical keyboard features a 75% layout with a metal knob at the top right corner. This knob can be used to adjust the system volume or customize RGB lighting, and you can swap it out for a different knob as well as it’s easily removable. You can pick between Gateron Pro Red, Yellow, Brown, or Black switches for this keyboard, and it also comes with a hot-swap PCB with support for pretty much any 3- or 5-pin mechanical switches on the market. The TH80 Pro offers tri-mode connectivity via Bluetooth 5.0, a 2.4GHz dongle, and Type-C cable, and it also packs a 4,000mAh battery. Other highlights of the TH80 Pro mechanical keyboard include RGB lighting, pre-installed PBT Keycaps in the MDA profile, and height-adjustable feet, among other things.

If you don’t like the idea of using a mechanical keyboard with loud switches, then consider checking out Logitech’s MX Mechanical Mini for Mac at $98. It’s a low-profile keyboard with silent switches for quiet typing and is down from usual price of $150.

Epomaker TH80 Pro 75% mechanical keyboard features:

The EPOMAKER TH80 PRO is a high-performance mechanical gaming keyboard that offers exceptional features and customization options. Designed with ergonomics in mind, with its 75% compact design, it saves valuable desk space without compromising on functionality. this compact keyboard ensures a comfortable typing and gaming experience for hours on end.

One of the prominent features of this creamy keyboard is the use of a hot-swappable PCB, allowing users to easily swap out different mechanical switches without needing any soldering skills. TH80 PRO hot swappable keyboard with most 3 or 5 pins mechanical switches on the market, including Cherry MX, Gateron, Kailh, and more. This feature provides ultimate customization, enabling users to find the perfect switch for their typing or gaming preferences.

Equipped with a 4000mah large capacity battery that provides long-lasting usage, this Bluetooth keyboard supports wireless and wired connections. By the wireless option, either Bluetooth (up to 5.0) or 2.4GHz can be chosen, and the polling rate can be up to 1000hz with 2.4GHz. By the wired mode, the macro can be programmed to fit your typing habits better. This versatility ensures that the TH80 PRO can seamlessly connect to a variety of devices, including laptops, desktops, and even smartphones.

