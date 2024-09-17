Google’s latest Ai-equipped Pixel 8a smartphone now back down to $399 Amazon low ($100 off)

Justin Kahn
Reg. $499 $399
Google Pixel 8a

Amazon is now offering one of the best prices ever on the latest Google Pixel 8a smartphone at $399 shipped. This includes all four colorways too. Alongside ongoing price drops on the now previous-generation Pixel 8 Pro model, the 8a remains the latest mid-ranger device in Google’s lineup and is now even more affordable. It carries a regular price tag at $499 and is now seeing a straight up $100 price drop to match the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon. This deal is also matched directly on the official Google storefront

While the Pixel 9 handsets have arrived, the Pixel 8a remains as a lower-cost alternative in the current-generation Pixel lineup. With today’s deal, it lands at $400 under the price of the most affordable unlocked Pixel 9 model.

The 8a delivers a 6.1-inch Actua display that’s “even brighter and more vibrant” than previous iterations with a scratch-resistant Corning Gorilla Glass 3 treatment alongside IP67 protection to safeguard your handsets from mishaps, spills, and dust. 

Google’s adaptive battery tech is indeed in place here – it can last over 24 hours and, with Extreme Battery Saver mode, for as long as 72 hours before you’ll need to juice it back up again. 

While this is a mid-range device, don’t forget about its Google AI capabilities – “search anything right from the app you’re in, just by drawing a circle around an image, text, or video; get a summary of emails and brainstorm ideas with Gemini; and avoid spammers with Call Assist.” 

Dive into our hands-on review for a detailed look at the user experience here. 

Google Pixel 8a features:

The best-in-class camera with Google AI helps you take photos and videos you won’t believe you actually took. And make edits like magic. Did someone blink or look away? With Best Take, you can combine similar photos into one where everyone looks great. Audio Magic Eraser reduces distracting noises in video like cars and wind, so you can hear the sounds you want. Use Magic Editor to change the background, move an object, make it disappear with Magic Eraser, and more. Just draw a circle around an image or text, even in a video. Google AI finds it fast – right from the app you’re in.

