Save an exclusive $350 on Bugatti’s upgraded 10 Max electric scooter and cruise the town in style at $1,249

We’ve got another exclusive discount for 9to5Toys readers coming to us from Wellbots, this time on a powerful commuter solution in the form of Bugatti’s 10 Max Electric Scooter for $1,249 shipped, after using the promo code 9TO5BUGATTI350 at checkout for $350 off. Normally priced at $1,599 here, with a higher $1,600 MSRP direct from Bugatti, we’ve only seen one previous discount on this particular model that came from Costco for a short period and dropped costs down to the $1,000 low. Today’s deal comes in as a 22% markdown that lands it at the second-lowest price we can find, giving you a chance to shave $350 off this higher-end e-scooter.

Coming in four colorways, Bugatti’s upgraded 10 Max arrives “inheriting the DNA of the world’s fastest production car” and sporting a sleek, aerodynamic design with a lightweight, magnesium alloy frame. It cruises into view with a 500W motor that peaks at 1,000W to provide faster acceleration times, tackle inclines up to 18%, and challenge any rougher terrain – with extra support from the hidden suspension and 10-inch self-healing tires. The scooter’s 36V 15.6Ah battery ensures a travel range of up to 37 miles on a single charge, with three riding modes (eco, city, sport) to set different speed limits and prolong/shorten travel distance depending on your chosen setting.

It’s also been given lighting all around its frame for added safety while riding at darker hours, with front headlights, dual turn signal lights, base lights around its sides, and a rear brake light – plus, in true Bugatti fashion, the back-end also projects an “EB” monogram logo onto the ground behind you. There’s also a beautifully integrated touchscreen display to adjust settings, activate its cruise control functions, and lock/unlock the scooter via a passcode for added security.

Bugatti 10 Max Electric Scooter features:

The upgraded Bugatti Scooters have arrived! Crafted by Bugatti, these scooters inherit the DNA of the world’s fastest production car. Whether it’s the sleek aerodynamic design, the featherweight self-locking magnesium alloy frame, touch screen, passcode lock, hidden suspension, self-healing tires or electronic cruise control, these scooters are better than ever!

