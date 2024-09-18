Amazon just knocked $300 off Alienware’s popular 34-inch QD-OLED curved gaming monitor

Amazon is now offering Alienware’s AW3423DW 34-inch QHD ultrawide curved gaming monitor for $799.99 shipped. This gaming monitor, which debuted back in 2022 with a $1,200 price tag, still remains a solid alternative to its 4K sibling, and today’s $300 discount on its current listed price makes it a lot easier to recommend to folks looking for a good ultrawide gaming monitor. Thanks to the 27% discount today, this monitor is now fetching $54 less than its previous all-time low on Amazon, marking the lowest price we have tracked for it. Head below for more details.

The Alienware AW3423DW sports a curved QD-OLED screen with QHD resolution for crisp visuals and great contrast. It’s a fast IPS panel with support for up to 175Hz and 0.1ms (GtG) response times, making it a great panel for gaming overall. The Alienware AW3423DW sports a display with 1800R curvature, and it also comes with a creator mode to “offer precise color-critical work for content creators.” Other highlights of the Alienware AW3423DW gaming monitor include NVIDIA G-SYNC ULTIMATE certification, customizable stadium loop OLED AlienFX lighting, 360-degree ventilation, a centralized OSD joystick for easy settings adjustment, and more.

If you don’t like using curved or ultrawide gaming monitors, then you might want to check out ASUS’ ROG Swift 360Hz 27-inch 1440p HDR gaming monitor at $599. It sports a 1440p Fast IPS panel with support for up to 360Hz refresh rate, and it is down from its usual price of $949.

Alienware AW3423DW curved gaming monitor features:

IMPECCABLE DESIGN: The Legend 2.0 ID boasts a sleek QD-OLED curved 1800R panel, customizable stadium loop OLED AlienFX lighting, 360° ventilation, improved cable management, and a centralized OSD joystick for easy settings adjustment..Environmental Parameters – Min Operating Temperature : 0 °C, Max Operating Temperature : 40 °C, Humidity Range Operating : 10 – 90% (non-condensing)..ixel Pitch : 0.23 mm. Maximum Operating Temperature : 104 °F

STUTTER-FREE SPEED: Experience ultra-low latency gameplay, HDR, cinematic color, and smooth gaming with NVIDIA G-SYNC ULTIMATE certification, industry-fast 0.1 ms GtG response time, and 175 Hz high refresh rate.

IMMERSE IN INGINITE COLOR: Quantum Dot Display Technology enables a slim panel design and delivers a superior color performance with a higher peak luminance and greater color gamut range vs WOLED (White OLED).

CRITICIAL CREATIVITY: Creator Mode offers precise color-critical work for content creators and gamers, allowing choice between native DCI-P3 and sRGB color spaces, and adjusting gamma settings.

