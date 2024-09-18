Get ready to layer up for less with this Amazon Essentials Fleece Vest at just $17, plus more

The Amazon Essentials Fleece Vest is currently marked down to $17.40. For comparison, this fleece vest is regularly priced at $24. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $35. This vest is perfect for layering and can be dressed up or down with an array of outfits. It has zippered hand pockets to store essentials and the material can easily be washed, so it will stay looking nice throughout seasons. Find even more deals by checking out our fashion guide here.

You will also want to check out the Amazon Essentials Slim-Fit Long-Sleeve Two-Pocket Flannel Shirt that’s currently marked down to $17.40 as well and originally sold for $22. This flannel shirt will be a staple in your wardrobe for fall and pairs nicely with jeans, joggers, or chino pants alike. Best of all, you can choose from several color options too!

Amazon Essentials Fleece Vest features:

Double-sided knit fabric with a brushed finish and subtle texture, this soft and cozy midweight fleece keeps you warm and insulated while withstanding everyday wear.

Designed for outdoor activity, this polar fleece jacket takes you everywhere you need to go. Perfect as a finishing touch for a cool-weather look or a comfy layer when it’s time to bundle up.

Features a mock-neck collar with a full-front zip, two zippered hand pockets, and elastic-bound armhole and bottom opening. Color blocked versions feature woven fabric detailing at the shoulders and collar and a woven chest pocket with zipper.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!