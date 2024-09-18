Anker’s 20,000mAh Prime Power Bank with onboard display now 30% off at $90 shipped

20,000mAh Prime Power Bank

The official Anker Amazon storefront is now offering its 20,000mAh Prime Power Bank down at $89.99 shipped. This display-equipped portable charging solution regularly fetches closer to $130 and is now seeing a solid 31% price drop. Today’s deal is $10 under our previous mention and on par with the lowest prices we have tracked over the last 6 months. This deal is also matched directly from Anker right now. You will find the brand’s newer 9,600mAh model with a similar display and onboard outlet prongs down at $76.49 shipped, but this is also a battery pack that holds less than half the charging power too. 

We are talking about some serious on-the-go charging prowess here with the Anker 20,000mAh Prime Power Bank. It is certainly more pricey than your average 10K mAh models out there, but this is a more powerful option with double the battery power and 200W of output power spread across the two USB-C and USB-A ports. 

Anker says the entire unit can be fully recharged in 1.5 hours by way of the 100W input on the USB-C jack. 

This model, as you can see in the imagery here, features an onboard display that serves up real-time data on the charging action. The the smart digital display highlights remaining battery capacity, power input, and power output, “giving you complete control and visibility over the power bank.”

Here’s how the output power distribution works out:

single port use
triple port use

Anker 20,000mAh Prime Power Bank features:

  • 200W Total Output: Equipped with two high-powered USB-C ports and one USB-A port totaling 200W output, quickly charge two laptops simultaneously at 100W each for maximum efficiency.
  • Lightning-Fast Recharge: The 100W rapid recharge via the USB-C port enables the power bank to be fully recharged in 1 hour and 15 minutes. Note: When the power bank is fully depleted (screen inactive), the base charging will automatically shut off. Please recharge via the USB-C port first to restore base charging functionality.
  • Power On the Move: With a compact size of 4.9 × 2.1 × 1.9 inches, the 20,000mAh power bank is designed to fit seamlessly into your bag, making it convenient for travel and ensuring you always have reliable power on the go.
  • Get Real-Time Information: Stay informed with the smart digital display that provides real-time information on remaining battery capacity, power input, and power output, giving you complete control and visibility over the power bank.

