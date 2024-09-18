Apple’s latest 24-inch iMac returns to $1,100 at Amazon today with $199 in savings

Amazon has now brought back its all-time low pricing on Apple’s latest 24-inch M3 iMac at $1,099.99 shipped in the blue, silver, and pink colorways. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon in order to redeem the lowest possible price. You’re looking at a regularly $1,299 all-in-one desktop computer – the nicest looking one out there if you ask me – seeing a solid $199 price drop. This lands at $50 under the pricing we tracked at the tail end of July and comes within $1 of the Amazon all-time low.

Apple is indeed expected to upgrade much of its Mac lineup this fall with its new M4 chip as per recent reporting, the iMac included. But all things considered, it took this long for these machines to see deals like this and most iMac users, or what most folks are using the iMac for, don’t tend to require some serious horsepower. The latest reports all suggest the iMac (and MacBook Pro) will mostly just land with chip upgrades as opposed to a complete overhaul to the design and form-factor.

Apple’s latest M3 iMac delivers a gorgeous all-in-one desktop solution centered around the 24-inch 4.5K Retina Display with an 8-core CPU and 8-core GPU that starts with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB internal SSD. The matching Magic mouse and keyboard are included in the box to join the built-in 1080p FaceTime HD camera and six-speaker sound system with Spatial Audio.

Apple 24-inch M3 iMac features:

Get more done faster with a next-generation chip from Apple. From creating presentations to gaming, you’ll fly through work and play. The all-in-one desktop design is strikingly thin, comes in four vibrant colors, and becomes the centerpiece of any room. he 24-inch 4.5K Retina display features 500 nits of brightness and support for 1 billion colors. Everything from streaming movies to editing photos is vivid and colorful.

