Check out dbrand’s new Area 51 Grip MagSafe iPhone 16 case made with 3D ‘alien’ printing tech

dbrand is back at it again for the new iPhone 16 models with an updated edition of its wonderful Grip case, a model that has become increasingly popular around here over the last couple iPhone iterations among both readers and staffers. dbrand is bringing back much of the same feature we have come to know and love for Apple’s latest, alongside the customizable skin system and a brand new design that is, at least for us, one of the more exciting new looks for iPhone 16 this year.

Firstly, let’s tackle the Grip Case itself. The brand’s case is a solid option on its own for folks who prefer the stealthy black treatment. Complete with a design loaded with a MagSafe array that has always been a reliable and secure implementation to support all of the magnetic accessories out there.

It features ultra-clicky button covers along the side of the case for the volume and Action buttons, a design that fits like a glove, and a microscopic textured treatment throughout that only adds the maximum grippage this case doubles down on with its Grip Strips running along both sides.

The usual raised camera and display protection is in place here with a chamfered lip that’s “like a ramp for your thumb.” All of which combines with dbrand’s Crescent Arc design – some cases have a lip that sticks out around the screen that is also incredibly annoying when you’re swiping across the display, especially in the corners and along the sides. dbrand hates this about as much as we do and has once again implemented its lauded Crescent Edge treatment to prevent the case from getting in your way while still ensuring the display doesn’t hit the table top when resting it face down.

Again, it’s solid case before you even consider the brand’s customizable skin system, but this is where the design takes it up a notch. You get one skin to install on the back of the case – it only takes a couple minutes to do so – when buying the case and there are loads of designs to choose from. You can flip them in and out whenever you want too – it feels like you just a bought a whole new case every time.

There’s giant selection of skin options ranging from real leather options through to wild bursts of color, a definitely not Spider-Man Carnage design, concrete treatments, digi camo-style, and a whole lot more.

Among the near endless skin options here is the new to iPhone 16 Area 51. It’s super sweet too. Featuring a sort of topographical, map like design in black, red, or yellow (Classified, Danger, and Warning), it might just look like a cool map design, and it very much is, but there’s more to it than that. It’s not flat, dbrand is using a special 3D printing tech (it claims to have secured on a heist that took place somewhere in the Groom Lake area, “allegedly” of course) to make the lines and marking on the topographic design extend right off the back of the case.

It’s easily one of the more interesting designs we have seen on an iPhone 16 case this year, that’s for sure.

dbrand iPhone 16 Grip case from $45

dbrand iPhone 16 Prism 2.0 screen protector from $30

You can get a closer look at the new dbrand Grip Case for iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max, alongside the new Prism 2.0 screen protector and all of the new skin options right here.

You can also score the Area 51 skin for your MacBook to complete the look.

