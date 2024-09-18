Levi’s Flash Sale offers up to $100 off your purchase + up to 60% off all clearance

Ali Smith -
FashionLevi's
60% off Up to $100 off

Levi’s Flash Sale is offering $100 off orders of $250, $75 off totals exceeding $200, and $50 off purchases of $150 or more. Prices are as marked. Plus, save up to 60% off all clearance. Red Tab Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery on all orders. A standout from this sale is the men’s 527 Slim Bootcut Fit Jeans that are currently marked down to $37 and originally sold for $70. These jeans have a stylish bootcut fit and stretch infused fabric to promote comfort. It’s available in five color options and it’s rated 4.2/5 stars from Levi’s customers. Find even more deals by heading below, or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Levi's

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
Amazon Levi’s Flash Sale takes up to 50% off deni...
Macy’s Back to School Sale takes 25-50% off Nike,...
Amazon offers Lee denim and apparel up to 50% off: jean...
Backcountry’s End of Season Clearance offers up t...
J.Crew Factory Denim Sale offers all styles for $50 + a...
GAP Factory Big Fall Sale takes 60% off sitewide + an e...
Save big during Eddie Bauer’s End of Summer Sale ...
Hunter Boots offer an extra 30% off fall styles: Boots,...
Load more...
Show More Comments