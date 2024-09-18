Not looking to spend M4 money? The prev-gen 11-inch iPad Pro is now $600 off at Amazon

There’s nothing quite like a brand new M4 iPad Pro, but there are some massive price drops live on the previous-generation models right now too. Amazon is now offering the 2TB M2 iPad Pro in the 11-inch configuration down at $1,299 shipped. This deal is also available at Best Buy. You’re looking at a regularly $1,899 upgraded iPad Pro here that is now selling at $600 under the regular list price and coming in at $100 under our previous mention.

Again it’s not the M4 model, but to land an 11-inch 2TB one of those you’ll be paying $1,999, or $1,820 on sale at Amazon. It’s faster and has the new Space Black paint job, but we are still talking about what was one of the flagship, top-of-the-line Apple pro tablets not more than 6 months ago at $600 off here.

We get that some folks looking to land a big-time deal on a now previous-generation iPad Pro might prefer to stick with the less pricey configurations, so we are including some hangover price drops we are still tracking from the last Best Buy sale event below as well:

M2 iPad Pro features:

iPad Pro. With astonishing performance, superfast wireless connectivity, and next-generation Apple Pencil experience. Plus, powerful new productivity and collaboration features in iPadOS 16. iPad Pro is the ultimate iPad experience. Brilliant 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display¹ with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color. M2 chip with 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU. 12MP Wide camera, 10MP Ultra Wide back camera, and LiDAR Scanner for immersive AR. 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!