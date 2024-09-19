9to5Toys readers can now get an exclusive $250 off ENGWE’s EP-2 PRO Class 3 Electric Bike at new $599 low

It’s been an exciting week of 9to5Toys-exclusive Green Deals – and it’s not over yet! Readers can now save $250 on ENGWE’s EP-2 PRO Electric Bike at $599 shipped at Wellbots, after using the exclusive code 9TO5RIDE250 at checkout. Down from its $849 price tag, with an even higher $1,099 MSRP direct from ENGWE, we’ve mainly seen this model keep between $699 and $720 during most price cuts over the last few years, with only one previous one in 2024 that went lower to $629 in March. You can now score this e-bike for your commute or general enjoyment at a 29% markdown (45% off the MSRP) which drops it to the lowest price we have tracked to date.

The EP-2 PRO electric bike arrives stocked with a 750W brushless motor (peaking at 960W) and a 48V 15.6Ah battery that gives you an impressive 50+ miles of travel on a single charge, beating out a lot of more expensive models both in performance and price – plus, it even boasts a maximum 28 MPH top speed too! There are five levels of pedal assistance here to balance out its energy consumption options with either more travel time or faster speeds, depending on conditions and your setting selection.

It’s been given a durable build for when your trips venture off the beaten paths, with front suspension and all-terrain fat tires. There are also some decent features here (especially at this low of a price) with hydraulic disc brakes, a 5-speed Shimano gearbox, an ergonomic saddle and grips, a rear cargo rack, fenders over both wheels, and a centered LCD Display right at your fingertips.

ENGWE EP-2 PRO Electric Bike features:

High-Performance Motor: The EP-2 PRO is equipped with a robust 960W brushless motor, delivering powerful acceleration and conquering even the steepest hills with ease. With a top speed of 28 mph (45 km/h), you’ll experience a new level of riding excitement.

Extended Range: Say goodbye to range anxiety. The 48V 15.6Ah lithium-ion battery provides an impressive range of up to 50+ miles on a single charge. Whether you’re commuting, touring, or exploring off-road trails, this e-bike has the endurance to keep you going.

Durable Design: Built to handle various terrains, the EP-2 PRO features fat tires and a sturdy frame for stability and control. Whether you’re navigating city streets, tackling gravel paths, or venturing into the wilderness, this e-bike delivers a smooth and reliable ride.

Intuitive Display: Stay informed on your journey with the multifunctional LCD display. Keep track of your speed, distance, battery life, and more. Easily switch between pedal-assist levels to customize your riding experience.

Premium Components: The EP-2 PRO is equipped with high-quality components, including hydraulic disc brakes for precise stopping power, a 5-speed Shimano gearbox for versatile riding, and ergonomic grips and saddle for maximum comfort during long rides.

