Apple’s new mid-range 256GB 11-inch M2 iPad Air drops back to one of its best prices at $630

Deals on Apple’s more affordable M2 iPad Air have been far less frequent and steep as those on the M4 iPad, but we have spotted a chance at Amazon today for folks to get in without spending full price on a mid-tier 11-inch model. You can now score the 11-inch 256GB M2 iPad Air down at $629.99 shipped in a couple different colorways. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. This is a regular $699 configuration that is still fetching as much from Best Buy. Today’s deal lands to match our previous mention for the lowest price we can find anywhere for a 256GB M2 iPad Air. 

The M2 iPad Air makes for a far more affordable solution than the new iPad Pro. You could opt for the other current-generation model, the iPad 10 at $299, but that one is more than likely on its last legs in terms of its place in the lineup. 

You could opt for the lowest capacity 128GB model starting at $549, for $50 off the regular price tag right now – a solid option for folks that just don’t care about the storage, but for me the 256GB strikes a nice balance between price and capabilities, especially when it’s on sale. 

The latest Air lands as the first model of its sort to feature Apple’s M2 silicon – a chip likely more than powerful enough for most casual to, let’s call it, casual+ users, and frankly anyone not running demanding work environments or creative projects on iPad. It features a Liquid Retina Display, 12MP front and back cameras, as well as Wi-Fi 6E support and Touch ID. All of which has been built for Apple Intelligence when the suite arrives this fall. 

Apple M2 iPad Air features:

iPad Air is powerful, versatile, and comes in a choice of two sizes. Featuring a stunning Liquid Retina display and the amazing performance of the M2 chip, along with Touch ID, advanced cameras, superfast Wi-Fi 6E, and a USB-C connector. Plus powerful productivity features in iPadOS and next-generation Apple Pencil Pro experience. The gorgeous Liquid Retina display features advanced technologies like P3 wide color, True Tone, and ultralow reflectivity, which make everything look stunning.

