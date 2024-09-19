Converse Flash Sale takes an extra 40% off with this promo code: New fall styles included!

Ali Smith -
FashionConverse
40% off From $6

The Converse Flash Sale takes an extra 40% off select styles with code FLASH at checkout. Converse Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery on all orders. A standout from this sale is the Chuck 70 Leather Sneakers that are currently marked down to $60 and originally sold for $100. These shoes are available in two color options and the leather detailing is highly stylish. It has a flexible base to promote a comfortable step as well as a cushioned insole. It also has a rigid outsole that helps give you optimal traction. Find even more deals by heading below, or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Converse

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
Converse Friends and Family Sale takes 30% off sitewide...
Hunter Boots offer an extra 30% off fall styles: Boots,...
Nike’s Fall Flash Sale takes an extra 20% off sel...
adidas Kids Flash Sale offers an extra 30% off back-to-...
Amazon Fossil Flash Sale takes up to 60% off watches, w...
Macy’s Back to School Sale takes 25-50% off Nike,...
Nike Fall Flash Sale is live! Save 25% off orders of $1...
Amazon Levi’s Flash Sale takes up to 50% off deni...
Load more...
Show More Comments