JBL’s retro-style Authentics Google Wi-Fi speakers with AirPlay now up to $320 off, deals from $250

Justin Kahn -
$350 off From $250
JBL Authentics 200

Amazon is now offering the JBL Authentics 200 Smart Home Speaker down at $249.95 shipped. Regularly $350, this is another straight up $100 price drop on what is, in my opinion, JBL’s most gorgeous speaker lineup. You’ll also find the larger Authentics 300 model down at $349.95 from its usual $450 and an even deeper deal on the top-of-the-line Authentics 500 at $499.95 – this one is $200 off. The 200 model we are featuring here today has now returned to its all-time low price at Amazon. 

Now for folks looking to land the highest-end 500 model, you’ll want to check out this refurbished Woot listing that has it down at $379.99 Prime shipped right now (a $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise). That’s $320 off the $700 MSRP, $120 below Amazon’s sale price for a new unit, and $20 below our previous mention for a refurbished model. This one comes with a full 1-year JBL warranty too. 

The Authentics lineup includes JBL’s most feature-rich speakers, landing with portable Bluetooth action as well as a more complete home speaker. They feature built-in Wi-Fi connectivity as well as AirPlay, Alexa Multi-Room Music (MRM), Chromecast built-in, and Spotify Connect as well. Via the Google Home or Amazon Alexa apps, you can “set the mood in every room by connecting two or more speakers to a single playlist” for while home audio too. 

Alongside the JBL signature sound quality here and expanded connectivity options, you’re looking at some pretty speakers. They feature a retro-style vibe with a metal frame, leather-like finishes, and a Quadrex grille. I really love the look of these things. 

JBL Authentics 200 Smart Home Speaker features:

  • Superb sound and performance: Fill any room in your house with stereo sound. The 25mm tweeters bring out the details in your music, while the full-range 5” woofer & 6” passive radiator deliver deep bass, ensuring you’ll get the perfect audio balance.
  • Inspired by retro design: JBL Authentics 200 is inspired by JBL heritage designs for a look that fits in any room, with superior JBL sound. The speaker’s aluminum frame, leather-like enclosure, and Quadrex grille show the attention we paid to each detail.
  • Music streaming services via built-in Wi-Fi: Experience everything from podcasts to internet radio in high definition. Or stream music throug AirPlay, Alexa Multi-Room Music (MRM), Chromecast built-in, and Spotify Connect for interruption-free streaming.

