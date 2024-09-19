M4 is inbound, but the M3 Pro MacBook Pro with 18GB of RAM is $500 off right now

The M4 machines are inbound shortly, but Amazon is once again looking to clear out the current-generation MacBook Pro machines with a serious discount ahead of time. You’ll once again find the 16-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro with 18GB of RAM down at $1,999 shipped. That’s a straight up $500 off the regular $2,400 sticker price and the lowest we can find in brand new condition. This deal is on par with what we saw during the back to school sales in late August and lands as one of the lowest we have seen all-time.



For comparison’s sake, the more affordable 14-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro with 18GB of RAM is selling for $1,649 shipped, or $350 off the regular $1,999 list price right now – we have seen this one as low as $1.499 over the couple months.

Apple is very much expected to upgrade its MacBook Pro lineup with the new M4 chip this fall, likely in November. This, understandably, is going to deter some folks from dropping some serious cash down, deal or not, on what will soon be the previous-generation MacBook Pro. We get it, but we are talking about $500 in savings here – unless you’re going to be spending full price, very close to it, or trading a machine in for new models over the next several months, it will be a long while before you catch a deal like this on one of Apple’s new flagship laptops.

We are also expecting, at this point, to see the new M4 models land with a very similar design as the M3 counterparts apart from the upgraded internals.

And all things considered, we are talking about a particularly powerful M3 Pro machine here with more than enough RAM at 18GB, plenty of OS updates on the way, and a design that can handle the upcoming Apple Intelligence suite.

Apple Intelligence helps you write, express yourself, and get things done effortlessly. It draws on your personal context while setting a brand-new standard for privacy in AI. Coming in beta this fall.

It boasts a 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display, 12‑core CPU, 18‑core GPU, and a 512GB internal SSD for storage joined by up to 22 hours of battery life and plenty of connectivity; MagSafe charging port, two Thunderbolt/USB 4 ports, an SDXC card slot, an HDMI port, and a headphone jack.

M3 Pro MacBook Pro features:

The 16-inch MacBook Pro blasts forward with M3 Pro and M3 Max, radically advanced chips that bring massive performance and capabilities for the most extreme workflows. With industry-leading battery life—up to 22 hours—and a beautiful Liquid Retina XDR display, it’s a pro laptop without equal. Now in a new color: Space Black. The Apple M3 Pro chip, with a 12-core CPU and 18-core GPU using hardware-accelerated ray tracing, delivers amazing performance for demanding workflows like manipulating gigapixel panoramas or compiling millions of lines of code. M3 Max, with an up to 16-core CPU and up to 40-core GPU, drives extreme performance for the most advanced workflows like rendering intricate 3D content or developing transformer models with billions of parameters.

