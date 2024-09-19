Samsung’s new 44mm Galaxy Watch 7 LTE just hit the Amazon all-time low at $330 ($50 off)

We saw some solid deals, the first post-release discounts in fact, during the Discover Samsung fall sale last week, but Amazon is landing today with an even better offer on the new 44mm LTE Samsung Galaxy Watch 7. You can now score the regularly $380 configuration down at $329.99 shipped. That’s a straight up $50 in savings and a new Amazon all-time low – this is the best cash deal we have tracked since the latest-generation wearable was released. We saw Samsung offering $20 instant credits on top of elevated trade values, but you had to have some gear to let go off to score a better discount there.

The Samsung site is indeed still offering up $250 in instant trade value – that means with the right, relatively new gear you can knock $250 off the sticker price – but the watch itself is at full price.

Today’s deal is one of the more unique color options you’ll find from the major brands in the space, with a autumn-ready olive green treatment that, while perhaps not quite as versatile as the silver case when it comes to going with one’s wardrobe, is a very close second if you ask me.

The always-connected LTE model we are featuring today lands with Wear OS 5 out of the box running on a 3nm Exynos W1000 with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. Joining the 425mAh battery, you’ll be looking at a 1.5-inch (37.3mm) Super AMOLED display and plenty of AI-powered health, fitness, sports, and sleep tracking features. Onboard heart rate tracking, Wellness Tips via Galaxy AI, step and sleep tracking (it can also detect sleep apnea), and more are all at the ready alongside camera control on your wrist – “snap photos from a distance with Remote Cam Controller on your Watch.”

Get a closer look at Samsung’s latest over on 9to5Google.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 features:

Looking for a great way to bring out your personal best every day? Challenge yourself to excel on your next run or bike ride using tracking with Galaxy AI¹ that lets you compare your current performance to your last one. Know how ready you are to take on the day using your personalized Energy Score with Galaxy AI. Get the most out of your fitness workouts using improved Heart Rate Tracking with Galaxy AI that filters out your body’s movements for a more accurate reading.

