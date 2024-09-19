TP-Link Matter Smart Plug Minis from under $7.50 a pop: Single $9, or 3-pack for $22

Amazon is now offering the TP-Link Tapo Matter Smart Plug Mini (P125M) down at $8.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $35. This model initially launched at $20 and more recently fetches between $10 and $12 at Amazon. Today’s mark down, however, takes things a bit lower to offer up one of the lowest prices we have tracked and lands it among the lowest-priced options from the top brands when it comes to a single smart plug. Just keep in mind, you can score a 3-pack of these down at $21.99 Prime shipped right now too – that’s $7.33 per plug, but more out of pocket right now.

Either way, you’re looking at some affordable smart plugs with Matter support from one of the brands we feature in the smart home space on a regular basis and one of the most popular in the price range.

With the latest Matter support in tow, it is ready to work alongside the rest of the Apple HomeKit, Google Home, Alexa, and Samsung SmartThings Matter gear in your setup, providing a more streamlined and unified control experience for everything.

The multi-platform plug, of course, delivers all of the usual intelligent functionality, including the ability to remotely turn the power to the plug on and off at will using your smartphone or voice controls via connected Siri, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and SmartThings gear. All of this joins the typical scheduling and timer options to automate the lighting and electronics around your home and help save on power bills, effectively acting as a tap to shut of power usage to gear you might not think is slowly draining your pockets.

TP-Link Tapo Matter Compatible Smart Plug Mini features:

With Matter, users are no longer tied to specific platforms and works with all certified smart home platforms, such as Apple Home, Amazon Alexa, Google Home and Samsung SmartThings. All Matter-certified devices in your local area network (LAN) will work smoothly even when your home internet goes offline. Matter allows effective communication directly between devices, without the need for a specific ‘forwarding’ device. For example, a Matter smart switch or sensor can turn on/off a Matter bulb directly without being connected to a cloud service, or other specific action. Once configured, communication and control between Matter devices can be achieved directly on the local network.

